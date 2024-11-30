US Woman Claims WiFi Router 'Overheating' Set Her Home On Fire

A woman in the US state of Florida has claimed that her home was destroyed in a fire that was caused by her WiFi router overheating, according to a report in NY Post. Keona Huntley, who goes by the handle @yeahthatskeeee on TikTok, shared the now-viral video in the aftermath of the fire, stating that the blaze started in her bedroom where the router was kept. According to Ms Huntley, she had been experiencing issues with the device for some time and that a technician from the company responsible for it, Quantum Fibre, had visited her home on multiple occasions to sort out the problem.

Although the router had been replaced with a new one, the problems persisted as internet issues forced her to call the experts yet again. In the video, Ms Huntley also shared the aftermath of the fire that spread throughout the house, leaving almost everything charred. Starting in the kitchen, Ms Huntley showed the blackened walls with debris littered across the surface.

"We literally lost everything today. My bathroom is over there. it doesn't even look like a bathroom," said Ms Huntley. Her bedroom had been reduced to nothing but spring coils after the mattress was burned up.

Ms Huntley's problems have been expedited as she did not have renters insurance which means she has no way of covering the damage to her personal items.

“I didn't have renters insurance, and that was on me. I have to live with that guilt now that my kids don't have a home. I can't even replace their stuff," she said.

Investigation underway

"Our family's world was turned upside down when we lost our home to a devastating fire. In a matter of moments, the place where we built memories, shared laughter and found comfort was reduced to ashes," Ms Huntley wrote on her GoFundMe page.

Ms Huntley and her family are now seeking temporary housing and essential items as the house is rebuilt. "We never imagined finding ourselves in this position, but now we are reaching out to our community, friends, and kind-hearted strangers for help," she added.

Although Ms Huntley is of the view that the Quantum Wi-Fi router caused the fire, the authorities have launched an investigation to confirm whether the device was defective or if it was external factors that caused the incident.