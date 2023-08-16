US Woman Awarded $1.2 Billion In 'Revenge Porn' Case

The accused did not show up in court and did have an attorney to represent him.

A jury awarded a Texas woman $1.2 billion after explicit images of her body were shared on porn websites by her ex-boyfriend.

The woman who was named only by her initials DL in court documents filed a harassment lawsuit against her former partner in 2022, reported BBC.

The woman filed her civil lawsuit in Harris County Civil Court in April 2022, alleging that her ex-boyfriend Marques Jamal Jackson had shared her nudes on fake Twitter, Facebook and YouTube profiles.

In the petition, the woman said she began dating the accused in 2016. The two officially broke up in October 2021. The couple lived together in Chicago.

The woman had shared intimate photos of herself with the defendant during the relationship. After their breakup, the accused posted the pictures on social media platforms and adult websites without her consent.

The accused also sent the links to the photos to her friends and family through a Dropbox folder, BBC reported.

Jackson was accused of having access to her phone, social media accounts, email and to her camera system at her mother's home as well.

The accused allegedly sent the woman a message, "You will spend the rest of your life trying and failing to wipe yourself off the internet. Everyone you ever meet will hear the story and go looking. Happy Hunting."

According to the media outlet, the lawyers said that Jackson posted the pictures "to inflict a combination of psychological abuse, domestic violence and sexual abuse".

The accused did not show up in court and did have an attorney to represent him. The jury ordered to pay the woman $200m for past and future mental anguish, as well as $1bn in exemplary damages.

The victim told ABC News that after receiving little assistance from local police she turned to a civil attorney.



