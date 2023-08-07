US Woman Arrested After She Attempted To Kill Husband By Poisoning His Coffee For Months

Melody Felicano Johnson of Tucson was indicted by a grand jury

A woman from Arizona has been arrested for allegedly trying to murder his husband by poisoning his daily coffee for months. Melody Felicano Johnson of Tucson was indicted by a grand jury on charges of first-degree attempted murder (domestic violence), attempting to commit aggravated assault and poisoning food or drink, CNN reported.

According to court documents obtained by the media outlet, the suspect's husband, Roby Johnson, began noticing a foul taste to his coffee back in March while they were stationed in Germany.

Mr Johnson is serving in the US Air Force, according to police. The couple, who share a child were living together while going through a divorce.

The court documents said that Mr Johnson performed pool testing strips to discover his coffee pot had high levels of chlorine.

Mr Johnson pretended to continue drinking the coffee so he could wait until they returned to Davis Monthan Air Force Base before filing a police report, the media outlet reported.

Mr Johnson told investigators that he set up multiple hidden cameras again to catch her in the act. The footage showed Mrs Johnson "take bleach, pour it into a container and then walk over and pour it into the coffee maker", the indictment states.

An investigation was launched after Mr Johnson turned the footage over to police. Mr Johnson told police that his wife wanted to kill him to collect his death benefits.

The accused is held in the Pima County Jail on $250,000 bond after prosecutors convinced a judge that she poses a flight risk, having recently purchased a house in the Philippines near the family, The Independent reported.

Melody Johnson entered a not-guilty plea at an arraignment Friday.

Her next court appearance is scheduled for 6 September.