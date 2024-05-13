US Woman, Who Poisoned Husband's Coffee, Strikes Plea Deal To Avoid Jail

The footage allegedly showed the woman pouring bleach into the coffee machine.

An Arizona woman, who admitted to poisoning her husband's coffee with bleach, has struck a plea deal to avoid jail time. Melody Felicano Johnson was initially charged with attempted first-degree murder, aggravated assault and adding harmful substances to food, drink or medicine in August 2023. She could have been jailed for a maximum of two years for each count.

However, last month, she pleaded guilty to two counts of adding poison or a harmful substance to food or drink. Ms Johnson's lawyer argued for leniency, citing her nearly year-long custody while unable to post her $250,000 (₹ 2,08,79,375) bail. As part of the plea deal, Ms Johnson has now been sentenced to three years of probation and is required to undergo mental health treatment. She has also been allowed to contact her husband only in the presence of a legal team, reports CNN.

The case had revealed disturbing details about the couple's relationship. Ms Johnson's estranged husband, Roby, who works in the Air Force, believed she was trying to kill him to collect death benefits.

He became suspicious when he noticed a strange taste in his coffee while stationed in Germany in March 2023. Roby Johnson informed detectives that he used pool testing strips to find elevated levels of chlorine in his coffee pot. He installed hidden cameras that reportedly captured his wife pouring bleach into a container and adding its contents to the coffee maker, according to investigators.

He filed a report with the Tucson Police Department on July 6, 2023, but authorities did not investigate further because the video footage did not reveal the liquid his wife was adding to his drink.

Mr Roby, then, had to install a second camera disguised as a fire alarm. He found extra video evidence and returned to the police station on July 18. The new footage allegedly showed Ms Johnson pouring bleach into the coffee machine before brewing. She was arrested shortly after that.

The couple had been living together with their child despite their ongoing divorce, and Mr Roby told the court that he did not want his wife to go to prison.