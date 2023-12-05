US Woman Accidentally Hits Her Son With Car While Aiming For Boys Fighting Him

The police and the Department of Children and Families are investigating the incident.

A woman in Florida was arrested last week after she allegedly hit her son with her car while trying to aim for a boy he was fighting with, NBC Miami reported. The incident occurred shortly before 6 p.m. in the area of Northwest Fifth Avenue and 77th Street.

According to the arrest report, Quantavia Miltanise Samuel, 33, told police that his 12-year-old son came home from school and told her that he lost his book bag. He went back to the school to get it but later called her mother saying that he was being attacked by other juveniles, including one who was armed with a handgun. She then drove to the school to rescue his son.

When Ms Samuel reached the school, she allegedly drove her SUV into the group of children in an attempt to break up the fight. However, she ended up hitting her son who sustained minor injuries.

She then helped her son into the car as the other juveniles quickly fled from the scene. Instead of driving her son to the hospital, she chased the boys to their homes. According to the report, Samuel parked her vehicle outside one kid's home and called the police who found no firearm with any of the boys.

Meanwhile, her son was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital's pediatric emergency room for treatment after he began to complain of leg and hip pain.

''According to the defendant, when she arrived in the area of the aforementioned intersection, she struck her son with the Toyota Rav4 SUV she was operating. When asked how she managed to strike her son with the vehicle, the defendant stated, 'I was trying to get them off my son,'' the arrest report said.

She was arrested on charges of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Miami Police spokesman Michael Vega said, "She wanted to hit these two kids. This is what we say all the time if there's a problem like this, the correct thing would have been that she call the police and then she can respond, which, if we would have been there, we would have prevented this.''

Andre Farrow, a local told media that Ms Samuel should have tried to break the fight without getting violent. He said, “You got to think before you react. I understand the situation is going like it's going but if you take a little moment to think, she could've gotten out of the car and diffused the situation versus using a car."