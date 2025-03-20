US Woman, 36, Brutally Beats 14-Year-Old Student For Bullying Her Son

A 36-year-old woman in the US is facing criminal charges for attacking a 14-year-old boy who had allegedly been bullying her son. According to the New York Post, the incident took place on March 6. The woman, identified as Latea Hentz, allegedly barged onto her son's middle school bus with her teen daughter and beat her son's alleged bully so badly that the child suffered a broken nose. A video, captured by the bus' security camera, showed Ms Hentz, her daughter, 17, and her son, 13, attacking the eighth-grade student in Warren Township, a suburb of Indianapolis.

In the clip, as the incident unfolds, the Warren Township School bus driver can be heard telling the woman that no parents are permitted on the bus. However, Ms Hentz allegedly tells the driver she is coming on and to call the police as the three of them make their way over to the student. "Beat his a**, beat his a**," the woman screamed as she and her children punched the student in the mob attack, as per the Post.

Ms Hentz and her children stopped beating the eighth-grader only after the police arrived. However, on the way out of the bus, she allegedly made an open threat to other students and said, "I'm going to tear this up" and "I'm tired of you b****h-a** kids".

The 36-year-old told the cops that the victim was bullying her son for several weeks and had even slapped him the day before the attack. She also claimed that her son's school was aware of the bullying but did nothing to stop it.

According to the Post, the police said that the 14-year-old was beaten so badly by the woman and her kids that when he was taken to Riley Children's Hospital for treatment, doctors determined his nose was fractured and his left eye was bruised and swollen.

Initially, Ms Hentz's son gave a different account of what happened leading up to and during the March 6 attack. On the other hand, the victim, who is half Mexican, told investigators that Ms Hentz's son had been picking on him and had been making "racist jokes" and "comments about ICE". He then claimed that "he had been jumped by a mom and her kids."

On Tuesday, the Marion County Prosecutor's Office charged the mother with four felonies: criminal confinement, battery resulting in moderate injury, intimidation, and criminal trespass. According to the outlet, Ms Hentz's two children are also facing possible criminal charges concerning the fight as officials continue to investigate the incident.