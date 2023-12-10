US Woman, 25, Sets Tinder Date On Fire Over Money, Arrested

Johnson faces charges of aggravated battery, attempted murder, and arson.

A Miami woman is facing felony charges after police reported that she set fire to her Tinder date and his car, as per an arrest report obtained by USA Today. The incident occurred on November 25 between Destiny Lenai Johnson and a man she had met in person once after connecting on the Tinder dating app.

The man informed the police that Johnson messaged him around 5 am, asking to meet at her hotel. Upon meeting, she requested money from him. When he declined, she became upset and, as per his account, poured a substance resembling gasoline on the passenger's seat and ignited it using a lighter.

According to court records, Johnson faces charges of aggravated battery, attempted murder, and arson. She was taken into custody on Monday and is currently held at a Miami-Dade County jail on a $10,000 bond for each charge.

During the incident, she reportedly told the police that she believed she was being trafficked and had been asked to engage in sexual acts for money, which she refused. However, she admitted to pouring gasoline into the man's car and setting it on fire.

On November 25, Johnson was arrested following allegations by the police that she, in a fit of anger, set her Tinder date and his car ablaze outside a Holiday Inn Express & Suites hotel in Kendall, Fla.

However, the man told the police that Johnson approached the car with a 1-gallon Zephyrhills jug with a yellow liquid in it. He further told police that she leaned in to talk to him, and claimed that she asked for money to fix her vehicle. He responded that he did not appreciate having been invited out for money, but he gave her $60 to help her out, he told police.

The man revealed that her mood changed and she yelled, "You guys are out to get me!"

She then poured the jug into the passenger seat, he said, adding that when he tried to push it out, he doused himself and Johnson in the liquid as she took out a lighter and set it ablaze, according to the report.

He recounted that he rolled onto the ground to quell the flames, retrieving a gun from his waistband and aiming it at her in case she tried to set him on fire again, as per the report.

Afterwards, Johnson fled the scene, and the car erupted in flames. Seeking assistance, he approached the hotel front desk for help.

Several hours later, a 911 call reported a naked woman with burns less than a mile away, claiming she had caused a vehicle to explode.

Both the man and Johnson received treatment for burns at a local hospital.