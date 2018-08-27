US Will "Vigorously Defend" Against Iran In UN Top Court: Mike Pompeo

Iran is set to make opening arguments in The Hague on Monday against the unilateral sanctions.

Washington: 

The United States will "vigorously defend" itself in the International Court of Justice against Iran's challenge to the reimposition of US sanctions, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Monday.

Iran is set to make opening arguments in The Hague this week against the unilateral sanctions, which were slapped back on three weeks ago following the US withdrawal from a landmark 2015 nuclear accord with Tehran.

"We will vigorously defend against Iran's meritless claims this week in The Hague," Pompeo said.



