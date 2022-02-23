US Will Supply More 'Defensive' Weapons To Ukraine Against Russia: Biden

Joe Biden said will deploy more US troops against Russian invasion of Ukraine.

US President Joe Biden said Tuesday that the United States would continue to supply "defensive" weapons to Ukraine against a Russian invasion and deploy more US troops to reinforce NATO allies in Eastern Europe.

"I have authorized additional movements of US forces and equipment, already stationed in Europe, to strengthen our Baltic allies, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania," Biden said.

"Let me be clear, these are totally defensive moves on our part."

