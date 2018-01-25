US Will Release Framework For Immigration Bill On Monday Democrats are pushing to preserve protections for these "Dreamer" immigrants that Republican President Donald Trump has ordered rescinded, effective in March. Trump wants border security measures including his long-promised wall along the U.S.-Mexican border that Democrats oppose.

The White House has also publicly called for ending the so-called diversity visa programme Washington: The White House said on Wednesday it plans to release a framework for immigration legislation next week as lawmakers have resumed tough negotiations on the fate of young immigrants brought to the United States illegally as children.



Top Senate Democrat Chuck Schumer said on Tuesday, a day after the end of a government shutdown linked to wrangling over immigration policy, that he has withdrawn an offer to fund the wall due to Trump's failure to follow through on the outlines of an immigration agreement the two men had discussed on Friday.



The White House has also publicly called for ending the so-called diversity visa programme and family reunification policies.



"The White House will release a legislative framework on Monday that represents a compromise that members of both parties can support. We encourage the Senate to bring it to the floor," White House press secretary Sarah Sanders told reporters. © Thomson Reuters 2018



