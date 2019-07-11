US, UK Will 'Regret' Seizing Tanker Off Gibraltar: Iran Revolutionary Guards

British Royal Marines boarded an Iranian tanker, Grace 1, off Gibraltar last week and seized it. (File)

Iran's Revolutionary Guards said Thursday that the United States and Britain will "strongly regret" the seizure of a tanker off Gibraltar, the semi-official Fars News Agency reported.

"If the enemy had made the smallest assessment they wouldn't have done this act," said Rear-Admiral Ali Fadavi, deputy commander in chief of the Revolutionary Guards, referring to the seizure of an oil tanker late last week by Gibraltar's police aided by British Royal Marines.

He added that the seizure of the tanker was "stupidity... a trait the American President has in spades and the British to some extent."

