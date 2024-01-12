US, UK Launch Strikes Against Iran-Backed Houthi Rebels In Yemen

US and Britain launched strikes against Iran-backed Houthis in Yemen amid Israel-Hamas war.

The United States and Britain have started carrying out strikes against targets linked to Houthis in Yemen, four U.S. officials told Reuters on Thursday, the first time strikes have been launched against the Iran-backed group since it started targeting international shipping in the Red Sea late last year.

