US, UK And Allies Pledge 'Support' To Israel In Joint Statement

The leaders of the United States, France, Germany, Italy and Britain pledged in a joint statement Monday to "support Israel in its efforts to defend itself" after the surprise attacks by militant group Hamas.

They added that they "recognize the legitimate aspirations of the Palestinian people" but said Hamas "offers nothing for the Palestinian people other than more terror and bloodshed," in the statement released by the White House.

