US Truck Driver Who Thought He Won $2,000 Lottery, Hits $1 Million Jackpot

The truck driver won a $1 million jackpot. (Representative Photo/Unsplash)

A truck driver in the United States became a millionaire after hitting the jackpot of $1 million on a lottery ticket, which he initially thought had modest prize money. The 48-year-old had bought the lottery ticket while passing through Michigan, Fox2 Detroit said in a report.

The man scratched the lottery card and looked up the number online, after which he received a message to receive the prize money.

"When I got a message to file a claim, I assumed I had won one of the $2,000 prizes," he was quoted as saying by mlive.com.

The elated truck driver couldn't believe his eyes. "I scratched the ticket when I got back in my truck and couldn't believe it when I saw I'd won $1 million," he said. The man, who has chosen to remain anonymous, called the lottery office to confirm the prize.

Fox2 Detroit said that the man told the lottery office to give him the prize money as a one-time lump sum amount of about $693,000 rather than 30 annuity payments.

He now plans to buy a new vehicle and then save the rest, the outlet further said.

In May, a couple living in the UK won a lottery jackpot - the 'Set For Life' scheme - under which Laura Hall and Kirk Stevens will get 10,000 pounds a month for the next 30 years.

The couple has been playing this lottery since 2019 and bought their winning ticket online. Initially the pair were completely clueless about their win and in fact continued to play the lottery thinking that they had only won 5 pounds.

The organisers of the lottery, Camelot had to reach out to the couple and only after Laura Hall logged into her Camelot account did she see that she had won the lottery.