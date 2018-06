US President Donald Trump has imposed tariffs on exports of steel and aluminum from its allies.

The US imposition of tariffs on exports of steel and aluminum from its allies is illegal and will be met with retaliation, Canada's government said Friday as it hosted a summit of G7 leaders, including Donald Trump. "Canada will not change its mind when it comes to the illegal and absolutely unjustified application of tariffs on steel and aluminum, not only coming from Canada, but on the steel and aluminum sold by all the G7 allies who are assembled here," Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland said at a press conference on the first day of the summit.