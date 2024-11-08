Advertisement

US Town On Alert After 43 Monkeys Escape Research Facility

The rhesus macaques -- described as "skittish" by police in Yemassee, South Carolina -- were reported to have fled their enclosures a day earlier at a facility run by Alpha Genesis, which specializes in primate-based biomedical research.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
US Town On Alert After 43 Monkeys Escape Research Facility
The police force added that all the 43 primates were young females (Representational)
Washington, United States:

More than 40 monkeys were on the loose Thursday in a small US town after escaping a research facility, with authorities warning residents to keep their doors and windows closed.

The rhesus macaques -- described as "skittish" by police in Yemassee, South Carolina -- were reported to have fled their enclosures a day earlier at a facility run by Alpha Genesis, which specializes in primate-based biomedical research.

Search teams were deployed to help locate the monkeys and were "working to entice them with food," the local police department said on social media.

"Residents are urged to keep their doors and windows securely closed and to report any sighting immediately by dialing 911. Please do not attempt to approach these animals under any circumstances," it said.

The police force added that all the 43 primates were young females weighing up to seven pounds (three kilograms), and that they had not been used for testing.

"A spokesman from Alpha Genesis can confirm that these animals are too young to carry disease," it said.

Greg Westergaard, CEO of Alpha Genesis, said the escape was "frustrating," telling CBS News he is "hoping for a happy ending" with the primates returning of their own volition.

He said that the primates were able to roam free after a caretaker failed to secure a door at an enclosure.

"It's really like follow-the-leader. You see one go and the others go," Westergaard said.
 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Show full article
Comments

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
US News, Monkeys
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com