US Tourist Expresses "Deep Remorse" After Killing Thai Woman In Accident

A 38-year-old American tourist has shown “deep remorse” after he killed a 58-year-old Thai pedestrian in Chiang Mai province on Thursday. Philip Edward Morrow is facing charges of reckless driving causing death following the accident, which occurred as he was riding his dirt bike alongside a friend.

The victim, Kia Sae-wang, was crossing the street to reach a restaurant when Morrow's bike hit her. Images from the scene show Morrow on his knees, visibly distressed, as first responders tried to save the victim. Ms Sae-wang later succumbed to her injuries at a local hospital, reported Khaosod English.

Witnesses at the scene reported that Morrow was devastated upon learning of her death, and he later prostrated himself before Ms Sae-wang's family at the police station, expressing “deep remorse.” The family reportedly showed no anger toward the tourist, despite the tragic circumstances.

Morrow had been riding his bike alongside a friend when the accident occurred, with authorities suspecting he may have been speeding at the time. The investigation is ongoing, and it remains uncertain whether Morrow's apology and actions will have an impact on his legal outcome.

Police Colonel Jakarin Atthasongphong, superintendent of the Mae On Police Station, said that while Mr Morrow's apology may be seen as sincere, it is up to the court to decide his punishment. “It is the court's responsibility to serve the sentence,” he said, as per The NY Post.

In Thailand, murder is defined as the unlawful killing of a person with intent and malice, with penalties ranging from 15 to 20 years in prison to the death penalty. In the case of an accidental killing in the country, the charges and penalties can differ significantly from intentional murder. If the death occurs as a result of negligence or carelessness, the offender may face charges under the Thai Criminal Code for "reckless homicide" or "negligent homicide."