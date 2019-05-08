US To Raise Tariffs On $200 Billion Worth Of Chinese Imports

The U.S. Trade Representative's office will establish a process to seek exclusions for certain products from additional tariffs, the Federal Register notice said.

World | | Updated: May 08, 2019 18:43 IST
US will however establish a process to seek exclusions for certain products. (Representational)


Washington: 

The United States will raise tariffs from 10 percent to 25 percent on $200 billion worth of Chinese imports effective Friday, according to a notice posted to the Federal Register on Wednesday.

