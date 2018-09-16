US To Impose Tariffs On $200 Billion In Chinese Goods: Reports

The prospect of new tariffs undercuts hopes of an imminent reduction in trade tensions between Washington and Beijing.

World | | Updated: September 16, 2018 11:29 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
US To Impose Tariffs On $200 Billion In Chinese Goods: Reports

US President Donald Trump has decided to impose tariffs on $200 billion in Chinese imports. (File)

Washington, United States: 

US President Donald Trump has decided to impose tariffs on $200 billion in Chinese imports and could make the announcement in the coming days, US media reported.

Citing anonymous sources, The Washington Post and The Wall Street Journal reported that the tariffs would be set at 10 percent.

Trump has already imposed 25 percent tariffs on steel imports and 10 percent on aluminum, as well as 25 percent on $50 billion in goods from China.

The prospect of new tariffs undercuts hopes of an imminent reduction in trade tensions between Washington and Beijing. 

On Thursday, China had welcomed a US offer to hold fresh trade talks, providing some hope the world's top two economies could step back from the brink of an all-out trade war.



(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

US China TradeUS Tariffs China

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Tamil NewsNews in BanglaKeralaSardar SinghMarazzoLive TVAsia Cup 2018Train StatusPNR StatusManmarziyaaniPhone XS iPhone XR HuaweiYouTubeMi MobilesPrice ComparisonDominosFlipkartAmazonPaytmEarphonesWatchesKitchen Chimney

................................ Advertisement ................................