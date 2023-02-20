US Teenagers Break Into Texas Home To Party, Destroy Property Worth Thousands Of Dollars

The party was promoted on Snapchat as a 'Mansion Rager'

A homeowner in the US was left shocked when he returned to his house only to find it trashed and partly destroyed, New York Post reported. Turns out, hundreds of teenagers had broken into his house located in Austin to party, while the family was away last weekend. The party was reportedly promoted on the social media app Snapchat, where it was described as a “Mansion Rager.”

“We started receiving numerous phone calls from our neighbours that there were kids on our water tower on our property, there were cars up and down the street, and kids were hopping over the front of our fence,” the homeowner, who requested anonymity, told Fox 7.

He quickly drove to his home to see what was going on. "When I came into the neighborhood there was just car, after car, after a car just trying to flee the scene," the homeowner said.

When he reached his house, he was shocked to find his front gate broken, the front door wide open, all the lights on, and damage throughout the place. The teenagers had also littered his property with beer and White Claw cans, in addition to smashing his TV.

“I saw they had thrown like avocados at the wall, there was damage to sheetrock and baseboards. They had thrown tools through the sheetrock of our garage. They had my daughter's toys scattered around the property,” the homeowner told Fox 7. The incident has caused thousands of dollars in damages.

Looking at the articles of clothing left behind, the homeowner said hundreds of kids from nearby schools had come over.

The Travis County Sheriff's Office is now investigating the incident and calling members of the public with information on the case to come forward.

In a similar incident last year, teenagers in Florida broke into an $8 million mansion to throw a party. Not only that, the revelers also stole a $1500 bottle of wine, a $3,500 Yves Saint Laurent purse, and a football signed by former Colts quarterback Peyton Manning.