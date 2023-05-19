US Teen Saves 8-Year-Old Sister From Being Kidnapped Using Slingshot

The police said boy's quick thinking gave his sister a chance to get away.

A teenager in Michigan saved his little sister from a suspected kidnapping by using a slingshot to fight off the attacker. The incident took place on May 10, as per Sky News, in the Alpena Township. The boy named Owen Burns took aim from a window when she heard screams of her eight-year-old sister. The 13-year-old thought she was "messing around" with friends, but rushed to help her after hearing the scream for the second time, the outlet further said.

"So I looked out the window and saw her being abducted by a person and I'm like freaking out," Sky News quoted Owen as saying.

"I grab my slingshot and open the window and I grab two things - a marble and a gravel rock or something," he added.

The police said Owen's quick thinking gave his sister a chance to get away.

"I was just lucky. He's just a big target because he's not like one Pepsi can," said Owen.

The perpetrator was a 17-year-old male who now faces attempted kidnapping and other charges. Police said he had visible wounds from being hit in the head and chest.

"Her mouth was closed and he was hugging her on his chest. My sister kicked him and then he started running after her," Owen, 13, was quoted as saying by ABC News.

The teenager said he hit the suspect "three times" in the head and chest.

Andrew and Margaret Burns, the parents of Owen and the little girl, said they were shocked something like this could happen.

While the police have not released the name of the suspect, they said he will face trial as an adult.