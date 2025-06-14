US Teen Girl Dies After Being Attacked By Starving Dogs She Tried To Feed

Show Quick Read Quick Read Summary is AI-generated, newsroom-reviewed A 15-year-old girl was fatally mauled by dogs in Alexander, Arkansas, on June 13.

Makayla Fortner was trying to care for 30 to 40 neglected dogs when the attack occurred.

The girl and her mother had been rescuing the malnourished animals from their neglectful owners.

Loving dogs is admirable, but understanding the risks involved is equally important. A tragic incident in Alexander, Arkansas, in the southern United States, claimed the life of 15-year-old Makayla Fortner, who was mauled to death while trying to feed and care for dozens of neglected, starving dogs, according to KATV News.

The teen and her mother, Stephanie Wilkie, had been trying to rescue the estimated 30 to 40 malnourished dogs after noticing the severe neglect by their owners. The fatal attack occurred on the property about 17 miles from Little Rock, where the animals had been left without proper care. Authorities described the scene as "horrific".

At approximately 12:15 pm on June 13th, the Saline County Sheriff's Office received a 911 call reporting a female had been attacked by dogs. Deputies and emergency medical personnel responded immediately to the scene, where they found the girl dead. Neighbors who spoke with KATV said the girl had been trying to feed the malnourished dogs on a property on White Oak Drive when she was killed. The young woman and her mother, out of kindness, had been caring for the animals for some time after noticing their deplorable condition. Shortly after noon, neighbours heard sirens and then gunshots as one of the first deputies arrived on the scene.

"I watched the Saline County deputy come out and go up to the fence, and a bunch of dogs ran, ran the fence. He pulled out his pistol and shot into the ground twice, and the dogs ran. And then he walked over and looked down and turned around and walked back. And so I moved, and I saw a body on the ground," said Ralph Murphy, who lives across the street on Cherylwood Road.

Neighbors say they have complained multiple times in the past to the county about the dogs, which were not controlled by their owners and at times ran loose throughout the neighborhood.

"When they moved in, all the neighbours were very upset. They moved in with a huge amount of dogs and a large amount of broken-down vehicles. These dogs were very vicious at the fence to the point that no one wanted to let their children walk to and from the bus stop; like, you had to get out here to get your 15-year-old off the bus because of these dogs.... They do not look well cared for," Heidi Clay, whose family owns property nearby, said.