US Teen Finds Half-Smoked Cigarette In Burger King Meal: Report

The enraged mother then contacted the Burger King location to complain about the incident.

A teenager in the United States was "traumatised" after she found a half-smoked cigarette in the middle of eating Burger King chicken fries.

According to local media reports, the teen's mother Jenn Holifield said, "As you see, we found a cigarette butt," explaining about the food items they ordered. "It is a seneca menthol that my daughter found half-smoked in her bag," she added.

The incident took place last week at a Burger King location in Mississippi, where Ms Holifield had given herself and her 14-year-old daughter a takeaway bag of "chicken fries and jalapeno poppers," according to New York Post.

On the way home, the fast-food-loving mother-daughter duo started eating the meal, and the teenager began talking to his mother about how she was getting smell of a cigarette.

Ms Holifield also claimed that she attempted to convince her daughter that there was no cigarette there at first, thinking she was simply being "dramatic."

However, the teen continued to express her anxiety. "She starts eating, I start eating," Ms Holifield explained. "She kept on saying she smells a cigarette."

When the mother-daughter duo ate almost six chicken fries, the teen saw the cigarette and shouted, "Oh my God, there is a cigarette in my chicken fries." Ms Holifield got horrified too with such unexpected incident and said, "Oh my God, that's a half-smoked cigarette."

"It's disgusting, she was traumatised," an outraged Ms Holifield screamed, adding that her daughter was especially upset since the cigarette had been used and there was saliva on it. She felt that the cigaratte's bud was either purposely placed in the bag or had dropped from a BK employee's ear into her food, according to the local media outlets.

She also said that "Burger King employees "shouldn't have a cigarette in a kitchen where they're preparing food."

The enraged mother then contacted the Burger King location to complain, and after 45 minutes, she spoke with a manager who promised her a complete refund if she returned. Ms Holifield, on the other hand, refused their offer because she did not feel comfortable approaching the personnel about the tobacco finding.



