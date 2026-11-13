US Teen Arrested For Using Bounced Check To Pay For Jesus Christ Tattoo

A US teen is facing a series of charges after he used fraudulent checks to pay for thousands of dollars in merchandise and a 'Jesus Christ' tattoo. The accused, identified as 18-year-old Allen Bryan Sturgill Jr. of Daniels, Raleigh County, West Virginia, has been arrested for writing nearly $4,800 (Rs 4.52 lakh) in bounced checks in August, earlier this year.

The probe began in September when the Raleigh County Sheriff's Office received a fraud complaint from a tattoo business on Johnstown Road in Beckley. The complainant stated that Sturgill received a tattoo depicting Jesus Christ on his right forearm on August 29. He attempted to pay $1,480 using two checks, one for $1,400 and another for $80.

According to court documents, the owner watched him fill out and sign the checks, then received a mobile banking alert showing insufficient funds in the account. Investigators later determined the checks were fraudulent.

A separate investigation began on August 28, after authorities received a complaint about stolen chequebooks, according to a report in WJLS. Sturgill is accused of using stolen checks belonging to a family member to buy merchandise at Kroger and Little General stores in Beaver between August 22 and 25.

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Investigators reviewed surveillance footage and banking records that allegedly tied him to the transactions. At the Beaver Plaza Kroger, they identified two checks totalling $207.40 on August 22, two totalling $575.40 on August 24, and five totalling $2,368.63 on August 25. He also allegedly used another check for $146.32 at the Grandview Little General on August 22. The retail transactions came to $3,297.75.

According to court documents, Sturgill admitted in a recorded interview that he knowingly and fraudulently used the checks. Authorities say the transactions involved forged signatures, unauthorised use of a checking account and fraudulent attempts to obtain goods and services.

Sturgill has been charged with 12 counts of forgery, 12 counts of uttering, 12 counts of possession of a counterfeit or unauthorised access device with intent to defraud and 12 counts of obtaining labour or services through false pretences with intent to defraud, all felonies.

The case has been transferred to Fayette County Circuit Court, while Sturgill remains locked behind bars at Southern Regional Jail on a total surety bond of $175,000.