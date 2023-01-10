US Teacher In Hospital After Being 'Intentionally' Shot By 6-Year-Old Student

A single round was fired and no other student was involved, the police said. (AFP Photo)

A school teacher in the United States, who was injured after being shot by a six-year-old student, pleaded with those around her to get help before falling unconscious, according to a report in New York Post. Abby Zwerner was shot by the child who brought the pistol to school in his backpack. The police said that the student intentionally shot the teacher during class on Friday. Ms Zwerner, 25, is in hospital and said to be in a stable condition.

"I'm shot, I'm shot, call 911," Ms Zwerner said, according to Lawanda Rusk, an eyewitness quoted by the Post.

Ms Rusk was at the Richneck Elementary School in Newport News where the incident took place. The woman told local news channel WHSV TV that she reached school to pick up her two little grandsons moments before the student shot the teacher and later saw the receptionist tending to Ms Zwerner, who was critically injured.

"We only thought it was somewhere on her hand maybe. But she passed out on the floor, and we noticed that there was another gunshot wound. I did help put pressure on the wounds," Ms Rusk said.

The teacher's condition has improved, the school said on its website, and she is speaking to her family.

A single round was fired and no other student was involved in the incident, the police said. It is not known when the child obtained the weapon. The

According to the BBC, Ms Zwerner was struck through her hand and into her upper chest. She made sure all the students were safely outside the classroom, before making her way to the school's reception to call for help, the outlet further said.