US Teacher Denies Sexually Assaulting Student, Claims She's Targeted For Being "Good-Looking"

An Illinois soccer coach and special education teacher has denied the sexual assault allegations against her, telling police that she is simply "good-looking" and "a good person."

Christina Formella, 30, appeared in court on Monday to face multiple felony charges, including one count of aggravated criminal sexual abuse and one count of criminal sexual assault, according to DuPage County officials.

Her comments about her appearance and character emerged during an interview with detectives after her arrest during a traffic stop on March 16.

Initially denying the allegations, Formella claimed that people targeted her because she was "good-looking" and "a good person who cared too much about [the victim]," according to court documents obtained by WGN9.

She also alleged that the teen had accessed her phone and sent incriminating messages to himself as part of a blackmail scheme.

Formella came to police attention on March 15 when the victim, then 15, and his mother reported inappropriate sexual contact with the boy's soccer coach and tutor to the Downers Grove Police Department.

A joint investigation by law enforcement and the DuPage County Children's Advocacy Center led authorities to allege that in December 2023, Formella sexually assaulted the student during a tutoring session inside a classroom before the school day began.

The victim's mother reportedly discovered the alleged assault while reviewing her son's text messages.

Downers Grove South High School officials confirmed to The Independent that Formella was immediately placed on administrative leave. She had been working as a special education teacher at the school since August 2020 and began volunteering as a soccer coach for both the boys' and girls' teams in 2021.

During an internal meeting on Monday, Board of Education President Don Renner stated that Formella is no longer allowed on school grounds.

At her court appearance, a judge denied the prosecutor's request to detain Formella before trial. She was released with conditions, including a ban on entering Downers Grove South High School and having contact with anyone under 18.

DuPage County State's Attorney Robert Berlin called the allegations "extremely disturbing," emphasizing that Formella abused her position of trust and authority. "The type of abuse and behaviour alleged in this case will not be tolerated," he said.

In a statement to the school board, Renner expressed heartbreak for the victim and the broader school community, which he said felt betrayed by the allegations.

"Our top focus now is to support the victim and their family and to ensure the well-being and safety of all of our students," Renner stated, adding that families whose children had direct contact with Formella would be notified.

He also urged students to report any concerning behaviour to police or school officials, stressing that all reports are taken seriously.

The school continues to cooperate with law enforcement as the investigation progresses.

Formella's next court appearance is scheduled for April 14, 2025.