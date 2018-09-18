China Says Will 'Take Countermeasures' After New US Tariffs

China said it would "take countermeasures" after US President Donald Trump announced new tariffs

China said Tuesday it would "take countermeasures" after US President Donald Trump announced new tariffs on $200 billion of Chinese imports taking effect next week.

"In order to safeguard its legitimate rights and interests and the global free trade order, China has no choice but to take countermeasures in lockstep," the commerce ministry said in the statement, which did not mention a previous threat to add tariffs on $60 billion in US imports if Washington imposed this new wave of levies.

"The US insists on increasing tariffs, which brings new uncertainty to the consultations between the two sides," the ministry said.

US President Donald Trump on Monday defied warnings and escalated the trade confrontation with China, hitting the country with tariffs starting next week on another $200 billion in imports and threatening to target even more if Beijing retaliates.

Trump said China had refused to change the unfair practices that hurt US businesses and workers.

"For months, we have urged China to change these unfair practices and give fair and reciprocal treatment to American companies," Trump said in a statement.

"These practices plainly constitute a grave threat to the long-term health and prosperity of the United States economy," he said.

"But, so far, China has been unwilling to change its practices," including theft and force transfer of technology.

Once the new round of tariffs takes effect on September 24, punitive duties will be in place on roughly half of the products the US buys from China -- its largest source of imported merchandise.

The latest round of imports will face 10 percent tariffs through the end of the year, and then the rate will jump to 25 percent.