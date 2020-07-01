US Tally On Rise With More Than 1,000 Deaths In 24 Hours: Report

The number of daily deaths had not exceeded 1,000 since June 10. (File)

The United States recorded 1,199 fatalities from the coronavirus over the past 24 hours, as the country's death toll began to climb again, the Johns Hopkins University tally showed Tuesday.

The number of daily deaths had not exceeded 1,000 since June 10.

The country has suffered 127,322 deaths overall, according to the Baltimore-based institution as of 8:30 pm (0030 GMT Wednesday).

The US also registered 42,528 new cases of coronavirus over the past 24 hours.

Due to increased death tolls and case numbers, many US states, particularly in the south and west, have had to pause their reopening processes.

On Tuesday, the state of Texas broke its daily record, reporting 6,975 new cases of COVID-19.

Meanwhile, in California, more than a thousand inmates have tested positive for coronavirus in the state's oldest prison, San Quentin, according to local authorities.

"Clearly we are not in total control right now," infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci, a leading member of President Donald Trump's coronavirus task force, told Congress Tuesday.

He reported that new coronavirus cases could more than double to 100,000 per day if authorities and the public fail to take steps to suppress the pandemic.

Like other senior US officials, Fauci called on Americans, particularly young people, to cover their faces and avoid crowds in order to stem the pandemic.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)