US Supreme Court Justice Ginsburg Fractures Three Ribs, Hospitalised

If U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg were unable to continue serving on the court, Trump would likely move swiftly to replace her with a conservative, further shifting the court to the right.

World | | Updated: November 08, 2018 20:13 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
US Supreme Court Justice Ginsburg Fractures Three Ribs, Hospitalised

US Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has served on the court since 1993. (Reuters)

Washington: 

U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was hospitalized on Thursday after she fell in her office at the court the night before, fracturing three ribs, a court spokeswoman said.

The 85-year-old justice initially went home after the fall, but experienced discomfort overnight. She went to George Washington University Hospital on Thursday morning.

Tests showed she fractured three ribs on her left side and she was admitted for observation and treatment, said the spokeswoman, Kathy Arberg.

Ginsburg, who has served on the court since 1993, is the oldest of the nine justices and one of the court's four liberals.

The court's 5-4 conservative majority was restored last month when the U.S. Senate confirmed President Donald Trump's appointee Brett Kavanaugh after a contentious nomination process in which Kavanaugh denied a sexual assault allegation dating to the 1980s.

If Ginsburg were unable to continue serving on the court, Trump would likely move swiftly to replace her with a conservative, further shifting the court to the right.

The Republican president was scheduled to go to the court on Thursday for a formal ceremony seating Kavanaugh.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

US Supreme Court JusticeJustice Ruth Bader GinsburgHospitalised

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
HOP LiveGovardhan PujaPollution Level in DelhiKarnataka By-election ResultsUS ElectionsTamil NewsLive TVLive Cricket ScoreBenefits Of JaljeeraPNR StatusTrain StatusEntertainment NewsDelhi Air PollutionBenefits Of Coriander Seeds Air India Strike

................................ Advertisement ................................