US Supreme Court Agrees To Consider Restrictions On Abortion Pill

The lower court ruling has been on hold pending a decision by the nation's top court on whether it would hear the case.

The Supreme Court will hear the case next year. (File)

Washington:

The US Supreme Court agreed on Wednesday to rule on restrictions imposed by a lower court on a popular abortion pill.

The Supreme Court will hear the case next year and is expected to issue a decision by the end of June.

