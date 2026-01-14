US Stocks Climb Toward Records On Strong Earnings Despite Rising Oil Prices

The US stock market is rising toward new records on Wednesday after GE Vernova, Boston Scientific and other big companies joined the list of companies reporting fatter profits at the start of the year than analysts expected. But caution still hangs over Wall Street, and oil prices are also rising amid uncertainty about what will happen in the war with Iran.

The S&P 500 climbed 0.9 per cent and was on track to top its all-time high set on Friday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 317 points, or 0.7 per cent, as of 1:13 pm Eastern time, and the Nasdaq composite was also heading for a record with a jump of 1.3 per cent.

GE Vernova flew 12.1 per cent higher after the company, whose products help generate about a quarter of the world's electricity, reported profit for the first three months of the year that blew past analysts' expectations.

Much like the broader stock market, GE Vernova is benefiting from the rise of artificial-intelligence technology, and its electrification business booked more equipment orders for data centres during the quarter, $2.4 billion, than it did during all of last year. The company also raised its forecasts for revenue and other financial measures over the full year.

The vast majority of companies in the S&P 500 have so far been delivering results for the start of 2026 that have topped analysts' expectations, even with the war in Iran driving up oil prices and uncertainty for the global economy. Such strong performances have helped the S&P 500 power higher, and the index is on track for a 13th gain in its last 16 days.

Boston Scientific rallied 8.6 per cent, Boeing climbed 5.7 per cent, and Philip Morris International rose 6.9 per cent after likewise delivering results for the latest quarter that were stronger than analysts expected.

Still, another rise in oil prices helped keep enthusiasm in check on Wall Street. The price for a barrel of Brent crude oil, the international standard, added 3.6 per cent to $102.04 on uncertainty about when the war with Iran could let up and allow petroleum to flow freely to customers from the Persian Gulf again.

The war has restricted traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, the narrow waterway off Iran's coast that oil tankers typically use to exit the Persian Gulf. Iran fired on three ships in the strait and seized two of them on Wednesday.

A day earlier, US President Donald Trump extended a ceasefire but also said he was maintaining an American blockade of Iranian ports. The blockade keeps Iran from making money by selling its own crude oil.

The standoff over Iran's closure of the strait and the US blockade raised doubts about when or if talks would resume to end the crisis.

Brent crude has shot up from roughly $70 per barrel before the war on worries about a long-term disruption to the flow of oil. But moves in both the oil and stock markets have become much more modest in recent weeks, following vicious swings where Brent's price briefly topped $119, and the S&P 500 dropped nearly 10 per cent below its prior all-time high.

On the losing end of Wall Street on Wednesday was Best Buy, which fell 5.2 per cent after the electronics retailer announced the departure of CEO Corie Barry. She will be replaced by longtime insider Jason Bonfig, the company's chief customer, product and fulfilment officer.

Cannabis company stocks rose amid reports that the Trump administration is preparing to reclassify marijuana as a less dangerous drug. Trump signed an executive order in December meant to speed up the Drug Enforcement Administration's process for reclassifying the drug, a move that would not make it legal for recreational use by adults nationwide, but could change how the drug is regulated and reduce a hefty tax burden on the cannabis industry.

Tilray Brands jumped 14.8 per cent, and Canopy Growth surged 17.9 per cent.

In stock markets abroad, indexes dipped in Europe following a mixed finish in Asia. Japan's Nikkei 225 rose 0.4 per cent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng fell 1.2 per cent.

In the bond market, Treasury yields eased despite the gain in oil prices. The yield on the 10-year Treasury held steady at 4.30 per cent.

That gave back some of its gain from the prior day, when Trump's nominee to chair the Federal Reserve, Kevin Warsh, said he never promised Trump he would cut interest rates, even though Trump has been angrily calling for lower rates.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)