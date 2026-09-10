US Spy Chief Preparing For Bigger Role In Russia, Ukraine Talks: Reports

US CIA Director John Ratcliffe is preparing to take a bigger role in Washington's negotiations with Russia and Ukraine, US officials told their European counterparts, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday.

CIA spokesperson Liz Lyons denied the report, calling it "false" in a post on X.

The Financial Times, citing people familiar with the matte

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