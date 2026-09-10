Trump Says Russia's Putin Wants To Make Ukraine War Deal

US President Donald Trump said Wednesday that his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin wants to make a deal to end Moscow's war against Ukraine.

Putin "is wanting to make a deal, and if Zelensky is wanting to make a deal, that'd be very nice," Trump told reporters, referring to Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky.

"I know about deals, and these are two people that are tired of fighting," Trump said.

His remarks came a day after the Kremlin said Putin and the US president discussed the Ukraine conflict in an "extremely frank" and constructive hour-long phone call.

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