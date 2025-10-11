US Slams Nobel Committee For Ignoring Trump's Global Peace Efforts

The White House on Friday slammed the Nobel Peace Prize Committee, accusing it of ignoring President Donald Trump's contributions to global peace, an honour he has been aggressively seeking often on the back of exaggerated or unverified claims, including his assertions of defusing tensions between India and Pakistan.

"The Nobel Committee proved they place politics over peace," White House Director of Communications Steven Cheung said in a social media post, hours after Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado was declared the winner of the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize.

Cheung said Trump "will continue making peace deals, ending wars, and saving lives. He has the heart of a humanitarian, and there will never be anyone like him who can move mountains with the sheer force of his will".

Shortly after Cheung's comments, Trump, in a social media post, thanked Russian President Vladimir Putin for praising his peace efforts, despite not winning a Nobel.

"Thank you to President Putin!" he wrote.

Replying to a question, Putin told reporters in Dushanbe, Tajikistan, that Trump is doing a lot to resolve complex crises that have lasted for years and even decades.

In another post, Trump reposted Machado's recognition of him, but didn't comment on her remarks.

In a post on social media, Machado praised Trump's "decisive support", as she dedicated the prestigious award to the US president and to the Venezuelan people.

"This recognition of the struggle of all Venezuelans is a boost to conclude our task: to conquer Freedom. We are on the threshold of victory and today, more than ever, we count on President Trump, the people of the United States, the peoples of Latin America, and the democratic nations of the world as our principal allies to achieve Freedom and democracy.

"I dedicate this prize to the suffering people of Venezuela and to President Trump for his decisive support of our cause!" she wrote.

According to the Norwegian Nobel Committee, Machado was awarded for her "tireless work promoting democratic rights for the people of Venezuela and for her struggle to achieve a just and peaceful transition from dictatorship to democracy".

Trump has been claiming credit for brokering peace agreements, most notably the Abraham Accords, which normalised relations between Israel and several Arab nations.

The US President has asserted multiple times that he deserved the Nobel Peace Prize for settling "eight wars", including the recent military conflict between India and Pakistan.

India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7, targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in retaliation for the April 22 Pahalgam attack that killed 26 civilians.

India and Pakistan reached an understanding on May 10 to end the conflict after four days of intense cross-border drone and missile strikes.

India has consistently maintained that the understanding on cessation of hostilities with Pakistan was reached following direct talks between the Directors General of Military Operations (DGMOs) of the two militaries.

Trump has repeated several times that in the second term of his administration so far, he has ended several wars, including between India and Pakistan, Cambodia and Thailand, Kosovo and Serbia, the Congo and Rwanda, Israel and Iran, Egypt and Ethiopia and Armenia and Azerbaijan.

