US Sending Kits To Ukraine To Make 'Dumb' Bombs 'Smart'

The US will include precision bomb kits in the next Ukraine aid package.

The precision bomb kits, which transform ordinary bombs into smart bombs that use GPS coordinates to find their targets, are anticipated to be sent to the Ukrainian army by the US government, according to CNN.

The news outlet further reported, citing multiple US officials, that these bombs are known as Joint Direct Attack Munitions (JDAMs). The precision bombs could help Ukraine attack fixed Russian defensive lines or other large targets. But they need to be dropped from fighter jets, which remains a significant challenge because of Russia's own air defenses.

The Joint Direct Attack Munition, according to the official US Defense website, is a guidance tail kit that converts existing unguided free-fall bombs into accurate, adverse weather "smart" munitions. With the addition of a new tail section that contains an inertial navigational system and a global positioning system guidance control unit, JDAM improves the accuracy of unguided, general-purpose bombs in any weather condition.

"JDAM is a joint U.S. Air Force and Department of Navy program. Once released from the aircraft, the JDAM autonomously navigates to the designated target coordinates.

The US is also sending Patriot missile defence systems, and the inclusion of both weapons systems in the new military aid package from the US is significant because it will give Ukraine an advanced system to defend its cities from Russian airstrikes and will give its air force a new offensive capability, reported ABC News.

According to the US Department of Defense, the US has provided more than $19.3 billion in security assistance since the beginning of Russia's invasion on February 24.