"Betrayal Of Ukraine": US Senators Slam Trump's Diesel Deal With Russia

Republican and Democratic US senators joined forces Tuesday to urge President Donald Trump to scrap his diesel deal with Russia, calling it a "betrayal" that would bankroll Moscow's war in Ukraine while doing little to ease soaring fuel prices.

The 12 lawmakers -- including six members of Trump's Republican Party -- called on the president to reverse his agreement with Russian leader Vladimir Putin to allow the country's diesel onto global markets.

"Granting Moscow the ability to sell Russian diesel freely in global markets damages American security interests and is a betrayal of the people of Ukraine, who continue to defend themselves from Putin's murderous, illegal war," they wrote in a letter spearheaded by Democrat Richard Blumenthal.

"This deal is a gift to our adversary and a betrayal of our Allies; it should be rescinded."

The senators acknowledged the urgent need to reduce energy costs, which have surged amid the US war with Iran, but argued that the Russian supplies would have a negligible effect on prices.

Instead, they said, the deal would provide the Kremlin with additional revenue to finance its invasion of Ukraine, now in its fifth year.

The Republican signatories included former Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell and other senators with decades of experience, putting prominent members of Trump's own party at odds with the president ahead of November's midterm elections.

Trump announced Friday that Putin had agreed to release more than 300,000 tons of diesel immediately, with another 500,000 tons to follow in November, in an effort to curb fuel prices.

The US Treasury Department subsequently issued a temporary license allowing transactions involving Russian-origin diesel, including its sale and import.

The senators urged Trump to revoke the license and use new sanctions powers approved by Congress last month to increase economic pressure on Moscow and countries helping sustain its war, particularly China.

"Putin is a tyrant," they wrote, demanding that Trump instead pursue a settlement that protects Ukraine's sovereignty and security.

The senators' skepticism over the economic benefits of the deal was echoed Tuesday by European Union economy chief Valdis Dombrovskis.

The proposed Russian diesel supplies were "not of any macroeconomic significance," he told AFP, also questioning whether Moscow could deliver the promised volumes.

The agreement has added to tensions over Trump's approach to the Ukraine war, with the US president repeatedly criticizing Ukrainian strikes on Russian refineries.

On Saturday, Trump warned Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky that he "better damn well stop" the attacks.

Blumenthal accused Putin of exploiting the diplomatic impasse while seeking to inflict further hardship on Ukraine as winter approaches.

"Once again, he's playing Trump for a fool," he wrote on X.

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