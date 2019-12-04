US Senator Kamala Harris Ending Her 2020 Presidential Bid

Kamala Harris, 55, entered the presidential race a rising star

Sen. Kamala Harris of California is ending her bid for the Democratic presidential nomination, according to multiple people with knowledge of the campaign's plans.

Harris had qualified for the December debate but was in single digits in both national and early-state polls.

Harris, 55, entered the race a rising star. Her January announcement rally in Oakland drew more than 22,000 people. Trump, himself, praised Harris at the time for having the "best opening so far" and a "better crowd, better enthusiasm" than the other Democratic candidates.

But Harris has struggled to recreate that level of enthusiasm. While she has consistently sought to be the candidate who could appeal to all parts of her party, she has veered from one message to another in an effort to kindle support.

Harris was also hindered by the internal dynamics of her campaign, which is run by her sister, Maya, along with longtime advisers and their partners in a California-based consulting firm. Multiple people in and around the campaign described competing power centers and said it's unclear who, exactly, is in charge.

Fifteen candidates remain in the race for the Democratic presidential nomination.