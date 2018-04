US Senate Approves CIA Director Mike Pompeo As Secretary Of State

The US Senate voted Thursday to approve former CIA director Mike Pompeo as secretary of state Thursday after a bruising battle by Democrats against President Donald Trump's nominee.Pompeo, who has earned Trump's confidence after a year at the CIA, was accused by Democrats as being too bellicose and harboring deep anti-Muslim and anti-LGBTQ sentiments. The approval came in time for Pompeo to lead the US delegation to NATO foreign minister talks in Brussels this weekend and to arrange a summit between Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in the coming months.