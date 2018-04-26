US Senate Approves CIA Director Mike Pompeo As Secretary Of State Mike Pompeo was accused by Democrats as being too bellicose and harboring deep anti-Muslim and anti-LGBTQ sentiments

1 Share EMAIL PRINT The approval came in time for Pompeo to lead the US delegation to NATO foreign minister talks (Reuters) Washington: The US Senate voted Thursday to approve former CIA director



Pompeo, who has earned Trump's confidence after a year at the CIA, was accused by Democrats as being too bellicose and harboring deep anti-Muslim and anti-LGBTQ sentiments.



The approval came in time for Pompeo to lead the US delegation to NATO foreign minister talks in Brussels this weekend and to arrange a summit between Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in the coming months.





(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)



The US Senate voted Thursday to approve former CIA director Mike Pompeo as secretary of state Thursday after a bruising battle by Democrats against President Donald Trump's nominee.Pompeo, who has earned Trump's confidence after a year at the CIA, was accused by Democrats as being too bellicose and harboring deep anti-Muslim and anti-LGBTQ sentiments. The approval came in time for Pompeo to lead the US delegation to NATO foreign minister talks in Brussels this weekend and to arrange a summit between Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in the coming months. NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter