"We're Dealing With Killers, Savages, Terrorists": US Secretary On Hamas

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Sunday (local time) lauded the coalition of the Arab nations strung together by US President Donald Trump for ending the Gaza conflict.

Rubio said that this was no political coalition, but they were dealing with terrorists.

In a post on X, he said, "We're not dealing with a political movement, we're dealing with killers, savages, and terrorists. But what gives us hope is the coalition US President Donald Trump built that is pushing in the same direction with us to get the hostages released and the conflict resolved."

US President Donald Trump said on Sunday (local time) that negotiations between Hamas and "countries from all over the world" for the release of hostages and to end the war in Gaza have "been very successful, and proceeding rapidly."

"There have been very positive discussions with Hamas, and countries from all over the world (Arab, Muslim, and everyone else) this weekend, to release the hostages, end the war in Gaza but, more importantly, finally have long sought PEACE in the Middle East," he wrote on Truth Social.

He said technical teams will meet Monday in Egypt to work through and clarify final details.

"I am told that the first phase should be completed this week, and I am asking everyone to MOVE FAST. I will continue to monitor this centuries old 'conflict,'" he wrote.

"TIME IS OF THE ESSENCE OR, MASSIVE BLOODSHED WILL FOLLOW -- SOMETHING THAT NOBODY WANTS TO SEE!"

Israel will negotiate "with full commitment and determination" to secure the release of all of the hostages, the country's coordinator for hostage affairs told family members Sunday evening, as per CNN.

Trump spoke at a gathering of service members and top military brass celebrating the US Navy's 250th anniversary celebration. There, he made a reference to his efforts to broker a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, saying he's working on solving global conflicts, including "one that's taken 3,000 years. And we're pretty close, but I don't want to talk about it until it's done," as per CNN.

"We don't want to send you into battle unless it's necessary, right? We're putting out a lot of fires," the president added, addressing the assembled sailors, CNN reported.

