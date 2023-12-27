US Schools Spent Rs 21 Crore On Pouches To Lock Up Students' Phones

The use of smartphones by students in the classroom is a prevalent issue.

Teachers worldwide are grappling with the challenge of students using smartphones in class. School administrations seeking a remedy may find encouragement in the fact that a company has devised a solution that has been adopted by numerous schools across 41 states in the United States.

Yondr, an American company, produces magnetically sealed fabric pouches specifically crafted to securely house phones and various devices. These reusable pouches, featuring a unique gray and green color scheme, are only marginally larger than smartphones. The locking mechanism, activated by a specialized magnet, guarantees a more robust closure compared to conventional fabric fasteners. This innovative technology has garnered extensive adoption in a growing number of schools nationwide.

According to NBC News, in the past eight years, school districts in 41 states have spent $2.5 million (Rs 208,350,000) to buy pouches from Yondr, according to Govspend, a database of government contracts and purchases. Most of the spending has occurred since May 2022, according to Govspend, as concern has grown over phones in schools and the effects of smartphone use on children.

"At the time, I was going door-to-door. I had 500 pouches in the back of my car, and I'd go around to schools during the day and concert venues at night," Graham Dugoni, the CEO of Yondr, said in a phone interview.