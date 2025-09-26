US School Staffer Arrested For Releasing Fart Spray, Causing Rs 49 Lakh In Damages

A US high school staffer has been arrested for repeatedly using fart spray in the building, which caused physical harm to the students. The accused, identified as Alexander Lewis, 32, a teaching assistant at the West Florence High School in Florence, allegedly used the stink spray multiple times between August 25 and September 19, creating "a foul odour" and causing "respiratory issues" to some students.

The Florence County Sheriff's Office confirmed they arrested Lewis on charges of disturbing schools and malicious injury to property last week.

"Investigators have arrested a Florence man alleged to have been responsible for creating a foul odour at a Florence High School," FSCO said in a news release on Facebook.

"Lewis is alleged to have sprayed an internet-acquired spray designed to imitate fecal odour at the school on multiple occasions and over time, resulting in a disruption of the school."

Also Read | Man 'Unable To Land Jobs' In India Despite 11 Years Of Work Experience In US

Unbearable stench

After the students raised concerns about the unbearable stench, the school authorities inspected the gas and propane lines in addition to testing the air quality. However, none of it managed to solve the 'smelly' problem.

Parents also reported their kids staying at home as a result of the effects of the spray. “Every time I go to my second block class, I walk up the stairwell and immediately, teachers are covering their noses and their mouths, coughing because of the smell," one of the students told ABC 5 News.

An inspection of the school's air conditioning system found damage that cost the district more than Rs 47.8 lakh ($55,000).

Though officials did not reveal exactly how they managed to identify Lewis as the suspect, they stated that he was charged with disturbing schools as a non-student and malicious injury to property over $10,000. The investigation is ongoing, and additional charges are possible, authorities added.