US Says Signals Russia Prepared To Return To Black Sea Grain Deal Talks

The United States has been told that Russia is prepared to return to talks on a deal that had allowed the safe Black Sea export of Ukraine grain, but "we haven't seen any evidence of that yet," the U.S. envoy to the United Nations said on Tuesday.

Russia quit the deal on July 17. U.S. Ambassador to the U.N., Linda Thomas-Greenfield, said that if Russia wants to get its fertilizer to global markets and facilitate agricultural transactions "they're going to have to return to this deal."

"We have seen indications that they might be interested in returning to discussions. So we will wait to see whether that actually happens," she said, without giving further details.

