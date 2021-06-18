US Says Delivered 1 Million Covid Vaccine Doses To Canada On Thursday

Canada had earlier said that it expected to receive 1 million Moderna doses on Thursday (File)

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that the United States delivered one million COVID-19 vaccine doses to Canada on Thursday.

"Today, as part of the U.S. commitment to help contain the virus, we delivered one million vaccine doses to our friend, ally, and neighbor", Blinken said on Twitter.

Canada said earlier that it expected to receive around one million Moderna Inc shots from the United States on Thursday.

