US Responsible For $10 Trillion In Climate Damage Since 1990, Study Shows

A new study has found that the United States has caused around $10 trillion in global economic damage since 1990 due to its carbon emissions. The research highlights the scale of losses linked to rising global temperatures and places the US as the largest contributor to climate-related economic harm.

According to the study, published in the journal Nature, the US has had a greater impact on global economic growth than any other country. China, currently the world's biggest emitter, is estimated to have caused about $9 trillion in damage over the same period.

Researchers said that about a quarter of the losses linked to US emissions have affected the country itself. However, poorer nations have suffered the most. India is estimated to have faced losses of around $500 billion, while Brazil's losses stand at about $330 billion.

The study was led by environmental scientist Marshall Burke of Stanford University. He said the findings show how emissions have slowed economic growth over time, with long-term impacts building gradually. He described the effect as a steady accumulation of harm that becomes significant over decades.

The research focuses on how rising temperatures affect productivity, public health, and economic output. It does not include all climate-related damages but provides a measurable link between emissions and economic slowdown.

Developing countries have long argued that wealthier nations should provide financial support to cope with climate-related losses. These include damage from heatwaves, floods, droughts and crop failures.

Experts say the study strengthens the case for accountability, although some economists believe the true impact on poorer countries may be even greater than estimated.