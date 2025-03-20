US Responds To Bangladesh After Spy Chief's "Caliphate" Comment To NDTV

The United States has reiterated its stance on the protection of minority communities in Bangladesh, following comments by US Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard to NDTV. Ms Gabbard's remarks, which linked Bangladesh to aspirations of an "Islamist caliphate," have sparked diplomatic tensions between the two nations.

In a recent press briefing, US Department of State Spokesperson Tammy Bruce addressed concerns regarding violence against minority groups in Bangladesh. Ms Bruce said the US condemns such acts and acknowledged efforts by Bangladesh's interim government to address these issues.

"We condemn any instances of violence or intolerance directed toward members of minority communities in any country and have welcomed measures taken by Bangladesh's interim government to ensure safety and security for all in Bangladesh. That's what we're watching. That's what we expect. And that will be what continues," Ms Bruce said.

In an exclusive interview to NDTV, Ms Gabbard, while discussing the prosecution of minorities in Bangladesh, discussed the ideology of an "Islamic caliphate" and its influence on extremist elements globally.

"The threat of Islamist terrorists and the global effort of different terror groups are rooted in the same ideology and objective-which is to rule or govern with an Islamist caliphate," Ms Gabbard stated.

The interim government of Bangladesh, led by Chief Advisor Muhammad Yunus, expressed deep concern over Ms Gabbard's statements, describing the comments as "misleading" and "damaging" to the country's reputation.

"We note with deep concern and distress the remarks made by DNI Tulsi Gabbard, in which she alleged 'persecution and killing' of religious minorities in Bangladesh and that 'the threat of Islamic terrorists' in the country is 'rooted' in the 'ideology and objective' to 'rule and govern with an Islamist caliphate,'" the interim government stated.

"This statement is both misleading and damaging to the image and reputation of Bangladesh, a nation whose traditional practice of Islam has been famously inclusive and peaceful and that has made remarkable strides in its fight against extremism and terrorism," the statement added.

Since the ouster of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina last year, the new military-backed interim government led by Mohammed Yunus has faced criticism for failing to curb a spike in violence against minorities.