US Realtor And Her Daughters Killed By Ex-Husband In Suspected Murder-Suicide

A Florida real estate agent was found dead alongside her ex-husband and their two young daughters in what police described as a murder-suicide, reported People.com.

According to the Miami-Dade County Sheriff's Office, Melanie Hyer, 46, Ryan Whiten, 42, and their daughters Savannah, 11, and Sienna, 8, were found with stab wounds inside a home in Doral, Florida, on Tuesday, June 2.

Police said Whiten killed Hyer and the two girls before dying by suicide.

All four were pronounced dead at the scene. NBC Miami reported that Hyer was a prominent realtor in the area and had been interviewed by the outlet several times for her expertise in real estate matters.

The outlet also reported that Hyer and Whiten were no longer together but had been co-parenting their daughters before their deaths. Both had later entered other marriages, which had since ended.

Doral Mayor Christi Fraga expressed grief over the incident, saying that as a mother and someone who personally knew and admired the loving and dedicated mother at the center of the tragedy, the loss felt especially close to home.

She added that her heart aches for their loved ones, classmates, teachers, friends, neighbours, and everyone grieving during this incredibly painful time.

WSVN spoke to Whiten's ex-wife, who reportedly said that his relationship with Hyer was toxic and that the two had been involved in a dispute over their daughters.

The outlet also reported a statement from Downtown Doral Charter Elementary, where the girls studied. A school spokesperson said that the community is mourning the loss of two beloved students and extended heartfelt sympathies to their families, friends, faculty and staff. The spokesperson added that the students will be deeply missed.