US Rapper Sean Kingston Arrested After Raid At Florida Mansion

Sean Kingston was arrested during his concert on a California army base.

Rapper Sean Kingston was arrested on Thursday following a raid at his mansion in South Florida, ABC News said quoting Broward County Sheriff's Office. The 34-year-old, whose real name is Kisean Anderson, was arrested "without incident", the sheriff's office further said. Mr Kingston faces numerous fraud and theft charges and will be booked into a San Bernandino Jail, as per the ABC News report. Before the rapper's arrest, his mother too was taken into custody from the Florida home by SWAT team.

New York Post said Mr Kingston was arrested during his concert on a California army base. Video circulating on social media show law enforcement officers at Fort Irwin's "Army Field" as the rapper performs 'Eenie Meenie' on stage.

His mother is facing similar charges as her son.

After the arrest of his mother, Mr Kingston had posted a Story on his Instagram handle, "People love negative energy! I am good, and so is my mother! ... My lawyers are handling everything as we speak."

The arrests were made in connection to allegations that Mr Kingston swindled a tech company out of thousands of dollars in a deal over a television and speaker system.

He was sued by Ver Ver Entertainment LLC in February, as the company alleged breach of contract and fraud. According to the Post report, the rapper had reached out to the company on Instagram to purchase a 232-inch television and a sound system.

The cost of the equipment was $111,000, but Mr Kingston promised to make promotional videos about the products with his friend, Justin Bieber.

But after the purchase, the rapper did not deliver what he promised, the company alleged in the lawsuit. It further said at the time of the television purchase, Mr Kingston had "no ongoing work" with the pop star, nor did he "have any intention" of making the promotional content.

Mr Kingston and Bieber, 30, famously collaborated on 'Eenie Meenie', which appeared on Bieber's 2010 debut album.

Robert Rosenblatt, an attorney representing the rapper and his mother, said, "we are aware of some of the allegations" against the two.

"We look forward to addressing these in court and are confident of a successful resolution for Shawn and his mother," Rosenblatt said.