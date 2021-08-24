US Ramps Up Kabul Evacuation Efforts As August 31 Deadline Nears

A family walks towards a US Air Force Boeing during an evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport.

The US military shuttled thousands more people through the Kabul airport over the past 12 hours, a White House official said Monday, as Washington attempts to complete a daring airlift by an August 31 deadline for troops to leave Afghanistan.

Over 10,000 people were evacuated from Hamid Karzai International Airport in the 12 hours up until 3:00 pm Monday (1900 GMT), the official said, updating figures given earlier in the day at the Pentagon.

The number of people relocated from Afghanistan on US flights since July is now 53,000, with the vast majority of those since the intense airlift operations started on August 14 as the Taliban moved into Kabul.

Earlier, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said those evacuated included "several thousand" US citizens and thousands of Afghans who worked for US forces who had applied for or received special immigrant visas.

Also on the flights are Afghans seen as at risk of Taliban attacks for their work in non-governmental organizations, the media, and other jobs.

Kirby said the focus remains on getting US evacuation operations done by the August 31 deadline that President Joe Biden has set for completing the US withdrawal from Afghanistan.

That would also require withdrawing the 5,800 US troops who have essentially run airport operations and maintained security since August 14, as well as large amounts of equipment brought in to support their mission.

German, British and French officials said Monday that evacuations on their part could continue after August 31, and said they want the US force to stay in place to help the international airlift.

Leaders of the G7 group of wealthy nations will meet virtually to discuss the situation in Afghanistan on Tuesday.

"Whether or not the US can be persuaded to stay is a matter for the prime minister (Boris Johnson) tomorrow in the G7 meeting," British armed forces minister James Heappey told Sky News.

Britain currently chairs the G7, which also comprises Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States.

Race against time

Kirby did not categorically rule out Washington extending the deadline, although the Taliban have said they will hold the United States to it.

"The goal is to get as many people out as fast as possible," Kirby said. "The focus is on trying to do this as best we can, by the end of the month."

At the White House, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan deferred questions on extending the US pullout deadline to the G7 talks on Tuesday, saying the White House is taking the situation "day by day."

He said Biden had already spoken with Johnson on Monday.

"We remain in close touch with allies and partners to coordinate the evacuation of their own citizens and their priority personnel," Sullivan said.

"We believe that we have time between now and the 31st to get out any American who wants to get out."

But after a closed-door congressional briefing Monday evening, House Intelligence Committee chairman Representative Adam Schiff told reporters the deadline for US forces to leave was less certain.

"I think it's possible (for the evacuation to finish by August 31), but I think it's very unlikely given the number of Americans who still need to be evacuated," Schiff said.

