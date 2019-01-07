US Pullout From Syria To Be Done In Prudent Way, Says Donald Trump

Trump has come under pressure after statements indicating that he considered the ISIS vanquished. (File)

US President Donald Trump on Monday sought to end fears of an abrupt US pullout from Syria, saying the fight against the ISIS was not over and that withdrawal would be done in a "prudent" manner.

"We will be leaving at a proper pace while at the same time continuing to fight ISIS and doing all else that is prudent and necessary!" Trump tweeted.

The president has come under withering pressure at home and in allied capitals after previous statements indicating that he considered the ISIS group vanquished and wanted US troops out of Syria imminently.