US Pullout From Syria To Be Done In Prudent Way, Says Donald Trump

We will be leaving at a proper pace while at the same time continuing to fight ISIS, the US president said.

World | | Updated: January 07, 2019 21:05 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
US Pullout From Syria To Be Done In Prudent Way, Says Donald Trump

Trump has come under pressure after statements indicating that he considered the ISIS vanquished. (File)


Washington: 

US President Donald Trump on Monday sought to end fears of an abrupt US pullout from Syria, saying the fight against the ISIS was not over and that withdrawal would be done in a "prudent" manner.

"We will be leaving at a proper pace while at the same time continuing to fight ISIS and doing all else that is prudent and necessary!" Trump tweeted.

The president has come under withering pressure at home and in allied capitals after previous statements indicating that he considered the ISIS group vanquished and wanted US troops out of Syria imminently.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

US President Donald TrumpUS pullout from SyriaISIS

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Ind vs AusLive TVCES 2019Arvind KejriwalHOP LiveLive Cricket ScoreEntertainment NewsPNR StatusTrain StatusBihar MahagathbandhanUpcoming MoviesTata SkyTrade Union StrikeMeghalaya MineGolden GlobeVirat KohliMuzaffarpur Shelter CaseHonor View 20Mi A2

................................ Advertisement ................................