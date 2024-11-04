Trump Remark On 2020 Poll Sparks Fear He May Not Accept Result If He Loses

The United States will on Tuesday witness one of the closest presidential elections in decades with Republican nominee Donald Trump and Democratic leader Kamala Harris making last ditch efforts to sway the remaining undecided voters in key battleground states.

More than 75 million Americans have already cast their votes as of Sunday, according to the University of Florida's Election Lab that tracks early and mail-in voting across the US.

With just two days left for the national election day, Vice President Harris and former President Donald Trump are criss-crossing politically pivotal battleground states making closing arguments to drum up support.

Various polls have predicted an exceptionally tight race between Harris and Trump. Political analysts say either of the two leaders wrestling at least four of the seven battleground states can take the reins at the White House in January.

In questioning the counting process in the 2020 presidential election, Trump said at a rally in Pennsylvania on Sunday that he shouldn't have "left" the White House, bringing back apprehensions that he may not accept the outcome if he loses the race to Harris.

In his address, Trump also questioned the immigration policy of the Biden administration and said the country's borders were safe till he was at the White House.

"We had the safest border in the history of our country the day that I left. I shouldn't have left. I mean, honestly, because... we did so well," the former President said at a rally in Lititz, Pennsylvania.

Trump refused to concede the 2020 election and unsuccessfully filed a series of court cases in challenging the outcome.

In the rally, Trump also targeted Harris and accused the Democratic Party of being a "corrupt machine".

"It's all corrupt. She is corrupt. She is a corrupt person. I am running against a totally corrupt person," he alleged.

"I am really not running against her. I am running against a corrupt machine called the Democrat Party." Pennsylvania has emerged as the most crucial of the seven battleground states having 19 electoral college votes followed by 16 each in North Carolina and Georgia, 15 in Michigan and 11 in Arizona. In other battleground states, Wisconsin has 10 and Nevada has six.

In the rally in Pennsylvania, Trump promised to usher in "a new golden age" in the US if he becomes the president and that he will "fix the misdeeds" of the Biden-Harris administration.

Trump is also holding rallies in North Carolina and Georgia while Harris is touring Michigan.

In her address at an event in Detroit, Harris said it is incumbent on the American people to decide the future course the United States takes, suggesting that Trump would be detrimental to the country.

Election Day offers voters the chance to reject "chaos, fear and hate", she said.

"In two days, we have the power to decide the fate of our nation for generations to come," she said.

"I see a nation determined to turn the page on hate and division and chart a new way forward. As I travel, I see Americans from so-called red states and so-called blue states who are ready to bend the arc of history toward justice," Harris added.

The Democratic Party leader also invoked God and said His plan is to "heal us and bring us together as one nation" but that it is not enough, adding "we must act" to realise the plan.

